Tullow scoops 5 honours at Supply Chain Awards

Business Desk Report Business News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 12:40

Tullow Ghana led the pack at the maiden Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Awards held over the weekend in Accra.

The company took home five prestigious honours on the night, including the Supply Chain Organisation of the Year and CISCM Woman of the Year for Supply Chain Manager, Otuko John-Teye.

The company also won best in Legal and Contracts, Governance and Leadership, and Sourcing and Procurement.

In a release issued by the company on Monday, it said the recognition affirms Tullow’s leadership in Ghana’s oil and gas sector and its relentless commitment to partnering and developing meaningful relationships with local suppliers.

“Over the years, Tullow has worked with a host of stakeholders, including the Petroleum Commission, to support the activities of indigenous suppliers and companies working in the oil and gas industry.

This commitment has led to the empowerment of many local service companies operating in the sector. It has also strengthened the country’s supply chain activities, especially in the upstream sector, leading to several job creation opportunities, and contributing to overall economic growth,” it said.

According to the release, last year alone, more than 90 per cent of Tullow’s upstream contracts were awarded to indigenous and joint-venture companies in Ghana.

That, it said, has been touted as a demonstration of industry leadership in a sector that is a significant contributor to Ghana’s GDP growth in the past two decades.

Commenting on the recognition, the Deputy Managing Director, Cynthia Lumor said the recognition was testament to the company’s partnership with local suppliers and its focus on developing and empowering local capacity in the upstream sector.

“We remain committed to contributing to Ghana’s growth through our operations and making a difference in our communities.

These accolades are a further call on us to continuously endeavour to build a better future for Ghana; a future where local businesses thrive and our communities flourish,” she said.