Stakeholders push for unified ICT policies for Africa’s digital space

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 03:05

STAKEHOLDERS in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector have emphasised on the importance of harmonised policies and regulations across African countries to transform the continent into a single digital market.

The move would not only address the concerns of investors regarding the lack of proper regulations but also enable African citizens to take advantage of the collective economic potential of the continent.

The stakeholders are the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, the Parliamentary select committee on communications, Smart Africa, Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA), and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

They believe that streamlining digital governance and standardising regulations will unlock vast opportunities for African citizens, and facilitate smoother cross-border transactions.

It will also foster innovation, enhance access to digital services and infrastructure for all citizens, thereby contributing to economic growth and socio-economic development on a pan-African scale.

Evolving digital landscape

In a speech read on his behalf at a National Data Centre and Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework Validation workshop organised in Accra on Tuesday, the Director General of NITA, Richard Okyere-Fosu, said over the years, Ghana has made significant strides in its digitalisation journey, and recognises the need for a robust regulatory framework to ensure secure, efficient and innovative data management.

Emphasising the significance of the agency’s role in the evolving digital landscape, he said the dynamism of the digital environment necessitates a forward-thinking and adaptive regulatory approach.

Mr Okyere-Fosu said the draft Framework under review was crafted to comprehensively address key aspects crucial for the effective regulation of Data Centres in Ghana.

The framework, he said, encompasses licensing and operational requirements, data localisation, security, environmental sustainability and fair competition.

“The collaborative effort undertaken by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, in collaboration with NITA, reflects a commitment to fostering an environment that encourages innovation, secures data and promotes the growth of the digital economy.

The proposed framework not only aligns with international standards but also reflects our unique national priorities,” Mr Okyere-Fosu said.



Attracting investors

In an interview with the media, the Director of Digital Infrastructure, Skills and Empowerment for Smart Africa, Thelma Efua Quaye, said much as the establishment of regulatory guidelines and standards was crucial for the growth of the Data Centre and Cloud market in Africa, many African countries including Ghana still lacked the necessary frameworks for their regulatory bodies to effectively oversee and promote that market's development.

She explained that the focus was on creating a regulatory framework, starting with data centres and cloud services that could attract investment and facilitate the development of infrastructure crucial for the new digital economy, including proper data storage facilities for governance and economic activities.



Collaboration

For his part, a ranking member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, said the digital space experienced rapid and constant evolution, with new innovations regularly emerging in the ICT sector.

However, alongside its swift development, numerous challenges arise such that some individuals are able to exploit loopholes in the country’s cyberspace, making cybersecurity a critical national security concern.

To address these challenges, he called for a collaborative approach to effectively safeguard the digital space while pursuing advancements.

