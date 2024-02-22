Vodafone Ghana wraps up 10th cycle of ‘Dream Car Promo’

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 03:43

Vodafone Ghana’s Dream Car Promo, a six-month-long SMS-based trivia challenge, has ended with Renay Tutu, as the overall winner.

He received a brand-new Suzuki Swift as his prize. Six other participants walked away with iPhone 14 smartphones.

The promotion which ends the 10th cycle, according to a release issued in Accra yesterday, has become a highlight for Vodafone Ghana customers.

“Throughout the promotion, subscribers engaged in an interactive game of wits, answering daily questions to accumulate points and ascend the leader board.

With high stakes, including a monthly prize of an iPhone 14 smartphone and the grand prize of a Suzuki Swift, the competition fostered a spirited engagement among participants.”

The release said Renay Tutu, shared his excitement saying, “I have been playing the game for three years, and I was winning mobile phones instead. I haven’t won a car before until now and I am so happy that I won the Vodafone Ghana Dream Car Promo, I don't even know what to do again."

Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, David Umoh, emphasised the importance of such promotions in strengthening customer relationships.

“Our commitment through the Dream Car Promo is to offer unique and enriching experiences, and it is rewarding to see customers like Renay Tutu embrace and succeed in these initiatives,” he stated.

The release said the Dream Car Promo is part of a broader initiative by Vodafone Ghana to engage and reward its customers, offering a car every six months alongside monthly prizes.