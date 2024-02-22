Next article: Vodafone Ghana wraps up 10th cycle of ‘Dream Car Promo’

MTN completes Widescale Network Deployment for GCB Bank PLC

MTN Ghana has completed its Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity deployment for GCB Bank Plc.

The project, managed by MTN Ghana Capital Projects Group, marks a significant milestone in enhancing GCB Bank's digital infrastructure and elevating its commitment to serving customers with up-to-date technologies.

In a testament to the successful project delivery, the core project group from GCB, led by its Chief Information Officer, Abel Daitey, met with the MTN team led by the Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Richard Densu, for a project closure ceremony to officially sign off on User Acceptance Tests (UATs) for 212 sites.

“This significant step underscored the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology by MTN to bolster GCB Bank's network connectivity and ensure the highest standards of service for their valued customers,” a statement from MTN stated.

Mr Densu thanked the project team for its commitment to the delivery of the project which marked a significant milestone.

“We are happy to have been chosen by the largest financial institution in the country, GCB Bank, for this project and we look forward to expanding this relationship into other areas, particularly in the digital space, cloud and data centres,” he said.

GCB Bank Plc expressed its gratitude to MTN Ghana for the timely deployment of WAN for the business.

“This project emphasises our commitment to utilising up-to-date technologies provided by MTN to deliver seamless innovative banking experiences and an enhanced customer experience,” Mr Daitey said.

The project, initiated after MTN's successful bid last year, entailed the deployment of wide area network connectivity to a total of 212 GCB Bank Plc sites (Branches/ Agencies/ Remote ATMs).

The completion of the project represents not only a significant technological advancement but also a deepened partnership between MTN and GCB Bank Plc.

The partnership between these two industry leaders reflects a shared vision for the future of digital transformation and customer-centric solutions.