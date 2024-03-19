Otto Addo faces intense scrutiny

Maurice Quansah Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 04:26

The appointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars has been received with mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike and he will be expected to hit the ground running to get the Black Stars back to their glory days.

Two years ago, Addo earned praise for guiding the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a feat achieved by defeating Nigeria in the playoffs. However, as he returns to a familiar job, the coach finds himself under intense scrutiny, aware that his previous success may not guarantee a smooth tenure this time round.

While some question the wisdom of entrusting the team's future to Addo, citing his perceived lack of experience as a head coach, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) stands firm in its decision.

Despite initial scepticism surrounding his appointment and the selection of his technical assistants, including former Ghana international John Paintsil, German-Moroccan coach Joseph Laumann, and Fatau Dauda, the GFA emphasises Addo's impressive performance during the recruitment process and his long-term plans to revamp the team.

In a bid for continuity and long-term planning, Addo has been handed a substantial 34-month contract, with the possibility of extension, signalling the association's commitment to his vision for the team. However, this commitment comes with a hefty price tag. Acquiring Addo from his contract at Borussia Dortmund incurred significant costs, as did maintaining his reported $50,000-a-month job and that of the technical team.

After leading Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar, Addo declined a contract extension and returned to his role as Talent Trainer at Borussia Dortmund. This time, he is leaving his job with the Bundesliga giants to fully commit to his responsibilities with the national team.

Criticism

Despite criticism that the coach did not tick all the boxes in the FA's high criteria for recruitment of Chris Hughton's successor, the football governing body has strongly defended its choice, insisting on Addo's impressive performance during the interview process.

GFA President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, cited the coach's exceptional vision and plans to rejuvenate the national team and restore Ghana's footballing prominence.

"Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision to recruit him.

"There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period due to our peculiar situation," said the GFA boss.

Before officially assuming duties in May, Addo and his coaching staff will have to prepare the Black Stars to play friendly matches with Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Cranes of Uganda later this month in Morocco, matches that should help him take some important decisions on the team-building process and key assignments ahead.

In June, the Black Stars have a date with Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and then get busy in September, October and November with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition.

Qualifying for these two competitions are key performance target for the coach and he is very much aware the stakes are very high with little room for errors.

In the coming months, he will have to take some important decisions on the future of some seasoned veterans in the team, including long-serving captain Andre Ayew who at 34 years is past his prime and not a key feature of the team's long-term plans.

However, the 48-year-old coach is very familiar with the environment and the weight of expectations that come with the job. No one knows the Black Stars better than him, having played for the national team at both the AFCON and the FIFA World Cup, served as a scout for other coaches and been a key part of its technical team in recent years.

That familiarity must now be given practical expression in his management of the team's transition and performance during his 34-month tenure.

Ghanaians may not see a sharp departure in the team's composition even but as a coach with a strong network and scouting credentials, the national team will see some relatively unknown but talented players during call-ups.

As a coach, Addo is big on tactics and has a hunger for success, but he will have to show a lot of toughness and build a strong team spirit discipline and character among the players as he builds the team for future success.

Nonetheless, his work will be under scrutiny beginning with the upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, and more importantly, the team's progress in the 2025 AFCON and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As a coach, he has cut his teeth developing some of the world's finest young talents at Dortmund's famed talent factory, but his success will be largely defined by results and his ability to navigate the challenges that come with the national team job and steer the Black Stars to glory.