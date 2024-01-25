GLICO launches e-Health App for accessible healthcare services

Beatrice Laryea Business News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 03:57

GLICO Group Limited, an insurance company has launched the GLICO e-Health App, a digital platform designed to provide subscribers with convenient access to health information, telemedicine services and a host of other features to make well-being more accessible.

The management of GLICO have also relaunched their GLICO Sunkwa Health Plan, a special package designed to help Ghanaians living abroad to purchase health insurance plans for their loved ones back home in Ghana.

The Sunkwa Health Plan offers comprehensive health insurance cover for both out-patient and in-patient care, including access to general practitioners and specialists, prescription of drugs, laboratory tests, x-rays, surgical as well as other medical treatments.

Technological advancement

At a short ceremony held in Accra today (January 23) the CEO of GLICO Healthcare, Maame Afriyie Boachie said the e-Health was more than just a technological advancement adding it was a bridge that connected between their customers and their services, making healthcare accessible, efficient and tailored to meet client’s needs

“This digital companion clearly demonstrates our obligation to embracing technology in healthcare for the betterment of our community,” she said.

“With a network of over 700 service providers, GLICO Healthcare aims to bridge the gap between distance and care, ensuring that dependents have access to top-notch yet affordable medical services,” she added.

Commitment

The Chief Marketing Officer of GLICO Healthcare, Mrs Bernice Amegashie said the event was a celebration of her outfit’s commitment to collective well-being and the fulfillment of their promise to provide innovative and held comprehensive solutions to meet the population’s healthcare needs.

“As we launch these remarkable initiatives, we extend our deepest gratitude to you – our valued clients, partners and service providers who have been integral to the enhancement of the GLICO Sunkwa Health Plan.,” she said.

“Together, let us embrace a future where quality healthcare is not just a necessity but a reality for everyone,” she added.

Health insurance plan

In a speech read on his behalf, the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Oko Boye noted that the challenges faced by Ghanaians in the diaspora in caring for their families back home were both numerous and complex.

He therefore, lauded management of GLICO for relaunch of the Sunkwa Health Plan and introducing the e-Health App to help alleviate some of the aforementioned challenges.

“The importance of a robust and comprehensive health insurance plan cannot be over emphasized in such circumstances,” he said.

“In my role as the CEO of the National Health Authority in Ghana, I have come to recognize on a deeper level the pivotal role that private health insurance plays in ensuring the well-being of our families, particularly those separated by geographical boundaries,” Dr Oko Boye said.

He also called for collaboration between private and public sectors to leverage each other’s strength to provide holistic and accessible healthcare solutions saying: “the partnership between GLICO Healthcare and the National Health Insurance Authority exemplifies this collaborative spirit.

In attendance were the CEO of GLICO Group, Mr E Fokuo Kyei, Executive Chairman of GLICO Group, Dr Kwame Acheampong-Kyei, Board Chairman of GLICO Healthcare, Prof. David Ofori Adjei, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai of the Action Chapel International and Head of Safe of GLICO Healthcare, Nathaniel K Coffie.