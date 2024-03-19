AGRA, Mastercard hold stakeholder meeting on EPA Bill

Kwame Larweh Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 03:09

The Alliance for Green Revolution for Africa (AGRA) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has organised a youth stakeholders meeting to seek their contributions for the advancement of the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) Bill which is currently before Parliament.

The Country Programmes Lead of AGRA in Ghana, Dr John Jagwe, told the Graphic Business that the seminar was to create an enabling environment for the youth to participate in the agro-value chain.

"Agriculture is heavily dependent on the environment, AGRA wants to see the youth participate more in the agriculture value chain," he noted.

He said the workshop would create a platform for the youth to be heard, and added that their opinions would form feedback to be taken to Parliament and inculcated in the bill.

"We must hear the concerns of the youth on the environment and we must facilitate their opinions to start an agricultural revolution on the continent," he stated.

He charged the youth to anticipate the agriculture value chain and engage in it.

According to him, one could not eliminate agriculture from the environment and the two formed a symbiotic relationship.

The MP for Wa East, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, noted that the school would allow the youth to participate to enrich the bill to make it holistic.