Accra Digital Centre gets new board

Author: Zadok K. Gyesi
The Minister for Communications (3rd left) in a photo with the board members after the inauguration
A new six-member interim management board has been inaugurated for the Accra Digital Centre, to enable it champion the development and management of technology parks and digital centres across Ghana.

Inaugurating the board on Monday, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications observed the importance of the promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to drive the economy.

She said the Accra Digital Centre was expected to drive the ICT and Business Process Outsourcing / Information Technology Enabled Services (BPO/ITES) industry by providing companies and entrepreneurs with affordable office space and other facilities to enable them grow.

The Accra Digital Centre (ADC) is a government mini Technology Park set up to harness the digital potential of the country by promoting digital entrepreneurship and creation of digital and ancillary jobs for the youth.

The members of the board taking their oath


She said the vision of the centre “is to help position Ghana as a regional digital hub to enable the country leap into the digital age” and therefore charged the board to support and assist the centre to realise its objectives.

The board, chaired by Mr Abraham Kofi Asante included Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, Ms Kosi Yankey, Mr Eric Kofi Ofosu, Ms Valerie Hudson and Ms Clara Pinkrah-Sam.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful reading the oath of office during the inauguration

The chairperson of the board, Mr Abraham Kofi Asante pledged the readiness of the board to work to achieve the aims and objectives of the company.