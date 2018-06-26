Ghana Post Company board inaugurated

The Minister for Communication (5th left) in a photo with the board members after the inauguration
The Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has inaugurated the board of directors for the Ghana Post Company Limited with a call on the members to transform the company into a profitable and self-sustaining company that provides job satisfaction to its employees and customers.
She said the company exists to provide prompt, efficient, reliable and secure communications and financial services to domestic and foreign customers for profit.
Members of the board taking their oath
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made the call when she inaugurated the seven-member board of the company at the Ministry’s Conference room in Accra Monday afternoon.
The board, chaired by Mr George Afedzi Hayford included Mr James Kwofie, Mr Desmond Boateng, Mr Yiadom B. Kessie, Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah, Mr Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah, and Mr Michael Nana Yaw Adu-Darko as members.
The Minister for Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful delivering her address during the inauguration
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said Ghana Post Company is mandated to undertake services such as provision of courier services, operate non-banking financial services, undertake agency services on behalf of the government and corporate bodies, as well as the provision of money remittance service through money or postal orders.
The minister, therefore, urged the board to “work with private sector partners to modernize your operations and deliver on the huge potential of e-commerce and digital financial services delivery to enhance our socio-economic development”.
The Minister for Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful leading the members of the board to take their oath
She also implored the governing board to assist the management of the company to perform its functions creditably, adding that “it is incumbent on you to refocus the company to take advantage of technology to improve upon your service delivery.”
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further tasked the board to ensure that the company integrates into its operations the existing street naming system and properly identify all buildings with their digital address and work with other stakeholders to build an accurate national database as the foundation for “our digital development”.
The chairperson of the board, Mr George Afedzi Hayford pledged the readiness of the board to work to achieve the aims and objectives of the company.