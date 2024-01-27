Whitney Orimoloye lifts Sydney Katz Juniors Title

In-form player Whitney Orimoloye Ifeoluwa began 2024 in grand style by winning the Sydney Katz Junior Open Tennis Tournament in the under-10 category after beating arch-rival Grace Tetteh 5-4 (4), 1-0 (R) at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

A meeting with the number one seed, Grace Tetteh, proved to be a much sterner test for Whitney Orimoloye, although she came through with admirable composure. Leading up to their meeting in this year's final, Tesano Sport Club prodigy Grace led the head-to-head 2-0. After the Sydney final, it is now 2-1 in favour of Grace.

In the first set, Whitney clinched the tie-break, in which Grace squandered two set points when leading 4-3. The tie-break ended 5-4 (4). "This is my first title in 2024, and I'm so happy I was able to do that today," Whitney said.

St. Francis tennis star Maxwell Antwi won the boys under-10 title after beating Stadium Tennis Club’s Jeff Dowuona.

Emotional Ethan Dzidzornu of Tema Ridge School won the boys 12 and under category, beating TDC Tennis Club’s Bismark Sarkodie 4-0, 0-4, 10-7 in the final. After serving two break points to lead 2-0, Ethan pinched Sarkodie’s serve for 3-0 before serving out the opener. Sarkodie came back to win the second set 4-0. In the final set, another early break put Ethan in command, and he sealed the victory by taking Sarkodie’s serve. “It means a lot to me,” Ethan said, after standing, arms aloft as he sealed the win. “We put in a lot of work in many, many hours – a lot of sacrifices. It was a very nice moment for me.”

Ghana's Tennis Club upcoming star Jeffrey Frimpong won the boys 14 under category title after beating Winneba-based Michael Nyarko 4-1, 1-4, 4-2. Listowel Plommey from St. Francis Tennis Academy, Ashaiman won the boys 16 and under title.

Another trophy for St. Francis Tennis Academy where Nhyira Antwi won the girls 12 and under after defeating Akaguri 5-3, 3-5, (10-7). In the girls 14 and under, Osu-Based Georgette Nortey defied all odds after upsetting top seed Angel Bagerbaseh in the second round and defeated her arch-rival Phylis Kotey in the semifinals before finishing with a win 4-1, 4-2 over Philipina Sewornu.

It was a family affair in the girls 16 and under as Mbongta Awantang beat her sister Bei-neh Awantang 4-1, 4-0 to win the title. The tournament organizer, Michael Nortey, said, "I am happy we have been able to organize the fourth edition very well. I thank all the winners. I urge all to expect something bigger in the 5th edition of Sydney Katz Open because it will be five years of the event."