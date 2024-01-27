Kumasi: 3rd Captain One Golf Kids Championship tees-off at Royal Golf Club

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 27 - 2024 , 12:16

The much-awaited kids’ tournament for Captain One Golf Society teed-off at Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, with the young girls in high spirits ready to exhibit their talents in golf.

The young girls, drawn from three orphanages and Care Home in Kumasi, Tarkwa, and Obuasi, exhibited quality swings and good sportsmanship as they received applause from the teeming gathering who came to catch a glimpse of the work done so far.

Prior to their competition, a presentation was made to them from Captain One Golf Society on behalf of Gals in Golf, a US-based organization involved in youth golf development.

They presented golf clubs, golf balls, tees, golf bags, and golf shirts to the kids for their training.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, who made the presentation, thanked the organization for their support and advised the kids to use the equipment for its intended purposes.

Also, Lady Captain of Captain One Golf Society, Mrs. Felicity Gyeabour, presented golf shoes from Captain One Golf to the girls as part of their support for the competition.

Junior captain of the kids’ project, Ayishatu Aminu, who received both presentations, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the organizations for their kind gesture towards them.

“We never expected to receive anything like this, so we are very happy, and we promise that all your investment in us will not go to waste. We will make you proud, and that is our promise to you,” she said.

At the end of a four-hole competition, Ayishatu Aminu proved herself as captain of the juniors by winning the competition with 29 points, followed by Juliana Nassah with 32 points, with Adam Fadila finishing third with 35 points.

Jennifer Satura came fourth with 35 points while Paula Kokame finished fifth with 35 points. Gifty Baba with 37 points came sixth, while Zakia Hudu and Modesta Satura finished seventh and eighth respectively with 38 points, and Esther Atta came ninth with 41 points.

In the longest drive, Hawah Adam finished first followed by Asana Adam, Francisca Opoku, Paula Kokame, and Princess Alhassan.

Pauline Kokame won the Chipping followed by Asana Adam, Princess Alhassan, Francisca Opoku, and Hawah Adam, while Paula Kokame won the putting and was followed by Princess Alhassan, Asana Adam, Francisca Opoku, and Hawah Adam.