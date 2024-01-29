Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford facing £650k fine for partying and missing training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is facing a £650,000 fine for partying and missing training last week, as reported by The Sun.

The English international was absent from the FA Cup game against Newport County yesterday after failing to participate in Friday's training session due to illness.

However, it has been revealed that Rashford attended parties on both Wednesday and Thursday nights after flying to Belfast to visit his friend and Larne FC star Ro-Shaun Williams.

Having missed the Friday training session, the Red Devils player is now set to face disciplinary action.

While the manager, Erik ten Hag, may have further consequences in mind, Manchester United has decided to withhold his £325,000 wages for two weeks.

This incident adds to Rashford's disciplinary record, as he was previously dropped from a matchday squad in 2022 for being late to a team meeting. Additionally, he faced criticism for partying after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City in November.

Rashford, now 26, must address his latest misconduct, and his recent lack of form further complicates the situation.

Across all competitions, he has scored four goals and provided two assists in 26 games. In his last four appearances, he was involved in a goal, but his discipline issues may lead to his exclusion from future squads.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures include a Thursday match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, followed by hosting West Ham United on Sunday. The club, currently in eighth place after 21 games, needs to secure consistent points to contend for European football next season.