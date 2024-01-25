Fixing Ghana football shouldn’t be left to GFA alone - Ex-Hearts boss

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 20:15

A renowned football administrator, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has said rebuilding Ghana’s football should not only be the preserve of the Ghana Football Association.

The executive council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it has decided to terminate the appointment of the Black Stars’ coach, Chris Hugton with immediate effect following the team’s poor performance at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

A statement issued by the GFA on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, said, “The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.”

Reacting to the development on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 24, Mr Armstrong-Mortagbe, who is also a former Administrative Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, said there must be a collaboration between various stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the country’s dwindling football fortunes.

“What does Ghana, as a nation seek or want to do with its football? The Ghana Football Association cannot do this in isolation,” he said.

“It must be done in conjunction with the state. You spoke about Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan; that was the state working in partnership with football leadership to lead us to the height that we saw. We need to take a lesson from that model, bring it to the modern context and I believe we will be fine,” Armstrong-Mortagbe added.