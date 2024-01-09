West Ham's Mohammed Kudus delays Black Stars Camp arrival ahead of AFCON 2023

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is currently in Ghana but will not be joining the Black Stars' training camp in Kumasi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, the 23-year-old player is expected to link up with the team's journey to Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday, January 10, departing from Accra.

Kudus was notably absent during Ghana's recent friendly against Namibia, which ended in a scoreless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Namibia, set to compete in Group E against Tunisia, Mali, and South Africa at the AFCON, faced the Black Stars in this preparatory match.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, confirmed Kudus' arrival in Ghana, dispelling rumours about a potential absence from the upcoming tournament, scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11.

Former Ajax Amsterdam player Kudus has been sidelined from the Black Stars' training camp due to what Head Coach Chris Hughton described as a "slight injury" when announcing the 27-man squad for the 2023 AFCON.

Ghana finds itself in Group B for the AFCON, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. With Kudus' delayed arrival to the training camp, the Black Stars are optimistic about his inclusion as they gear up for the continental football extravaganza.