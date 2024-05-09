Takyi inks deal with Streetwise Management

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 09 - 2024 , 14:02

Ghana's lightweight boxer and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi, has officially signed a deal with renowned boxing promoter and manager, Michael Amoo-Bediako of Streetwise Management.

Advertisement

This decision comes on the heels of Takyi's departure from Bazooka Promotions, marking a new chapter in his professional journey.

The announcement of this partnership was met with enthusiasm from both parties. Michael Amoo-Bediako expressed his excitement, stating, "We have been following Samuel for a very long time, even before he joined the Ghanaian National Team, so to finally land him is great news."

Appreciation

He extended gratitude to Takyi's advisors and former manager for their collaborative efforts in facilitating the deal.

With Streetwise Management's track record of guiding boxers to international success, Takyi finds himself in an esteemed company alongside the likes of Richard Commey and Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab.

The partnership signals a pivotal moment for Takyi's career as he prepares to make his mark in the professional boxing arena once again.

Despite a brief hiatus from professional bouts since June 2023, Takyi remains eager to step back into the ring.

Next fight

A press release issued yesterday revealed that an announcement regarding his next fight would be made soon. This underscores Takyi's determination to pursue his dream of becoming Ghana's next world champion.

In his statement, Takyi expressed gratitude to his family, advisors, legal team and former manager, Clement Quartey, reaffirming his commitment to relentless dedication in his pursuit of boxing excellence.

Takyi's decision to join forces with Streetwise Management comes after a period of challenges and transitions in his career, including delays, cancellations and weight issues.

However, his return to the amateur ranks to secure gold at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris was welcomed news only for him to decide to sign under a new management team.