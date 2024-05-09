Next article: 23rd anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster commemorated in Accra

Ministry to pay for Bombers' flight ticket

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 09 - 2024 , 13:51

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has stepped up to cover the travel expenses of Ghana's national boxing team, the Black Bombers, for their participation in the Olympic Games qualifiers in Bangkok.

This decision comes after a period of uncertainty and financial strain on the team.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, announced that the ministry had agreed to pay for the air tickets and per diem of the Black Bombers, following discussions between the GOC and ministry officials.

This development follows a prolonged period of silence from the ministry regarding funding support for the boxers' travel.

Gratitude

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude for the ministry's commitment, revealing that the GOC had already covered $20,000 in participation fees and accommodation costs for the boxers.

He welcomed the ministry's decision to cover the remaining expenses, to ensure the boxers participate in the qualifiers.

Nunoo Mensah also expressed disappointment with the burden placed on the GOC for financial support, criticising sports federations for relying on the committee instead of the ministry.

He slammed authorities at the ministry for neglecting their responsibilities in securing funding for athletes' participation in competitions.

The GOC president said that his outfit had spent approximately $65,000 on the boxers' qualifiers, a responsibility that should have been borne by the government.

Financial strain

He emphasised the financial strain this placed on the GOC and questioned the disproportionate allocation of funds, with a greater portion being allocated to football rather than other sports.

With the boxers expected to be in Bangkok by May 21, Nunoo Mensah urged them to convene for camping at the Bukom Boxing Arena to commence preparations before their departure.

The commitment from the Ministry of Youth and Sports comes as a relief for the Black Bombers, ensuring that they can compete in the Olympic qualifiers without financial constraints.