Disregard athletes' self-funding claims – Ghana Athletics

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 09 - 2024 , 15:29

The Ghana Athletics (GA) has urged Ghanaians and the sporting fraternity to disregard reports on social media that the national 4x100m relay team self-funded their trip to the Bahamas.

In a press statement, the federation led by Bawa Fuseini emphasised that neither the athletes nor the officials who accompanied the team self-financed their participation in the World Athletics Relays which saw Ghana qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“In preparation for the 2024 World Relays, MOYS financed the relay team’s participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the United States of America and further facilitated funding for their critical journey to the 2024 World Relays,” the statement read.

The GA however, appreciated the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif for their unwavering support of Ghana Athletics in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Ghana Athletics also extended its heartfelt gratitude to all Ghanaians for their overwhelming backing of Ghana’s 4X100m relay team’s commendable performance at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

“To our relay team, we salute our great athletes Captain Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, Ibrahim Fuseini, Joseph Oduro-Manu, and Barnabas Aggerh for the show of professionalism and dedication to their calling," the statement further read.

“We believe in them and thus, are fully behind them as they prepare for Paris 2024. We thank Ghana and our teaming fans for the prayers and support as we call on corporate institutions to partner GA and the Ministry for the collaboration in ensuring adequate preparation for the team ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” it added.