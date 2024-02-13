Borteyman Sports Complex inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo ahead of African Games

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games (Accra 2023) to deliver an outstanding edition of the competition in its 57-year history.

The President gave this directive Tuesday during the official inauguration of the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the primary venues designated for the Games scheduled between March 8 and 23, 2024.

The commissioning event also marked the commencement of the 25-day countdown to the competition's kickoff.

President Akufo-Addo urged the LOC to spare no effort in ensuring that the anticipated 8,000 visitors, including athletes, officials, journalists, and fans, receive unparalleled hospitality during the tournament.

The Borteyman Sports Complex will accommodate a total of seven competitive sports, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon. Notably, four of these events - table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and badminton - will double as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Among the notable features of the Borteyman facilities are a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, comprising a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool, alongside a multi-purpose Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

Additionally, there is a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex, including a 1,000-seater Centre Court.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted a hybrid approach adopted by his government and the LOC, utilising both existing facilities and completing projects such as the University of Ghana Stadium and the Borteyman Complex to ensure timely readiness for the Games.

Despite initial skepticism surrounding Ghana's hosting capability, the President expressed pride in the Borteyman Complex, viewing it as a lasting legacy for future generations and a testament to the nation's readiness to host the continent.

The completion of these facilities, according to the President, underscores the government's dedication to sports development.

He also cited ongoing renovations of stadia in Accra, Cape Coast, and Kumasi, along with the construction of 10 regional stadia, six of which have been completed.

Additionally, the President disclosed plans for another 100 astroturfs to be completed nationwide this year, with 150 already constructed during his Presidency.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, commended the consultant and contractor of the Borteyman facility for its swift completion.

He envisioned the Borteyman Complex as a centre for sports excellence, serving as a legacy for future generations.

Mr. Ussif expressed hope for the facility's sustained maintenance to ensure that future generations also benefit from it.

"The African Games will foster unity among Africans and celebrate the beauty of our diverse culture," he remarked.

