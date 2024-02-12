J.A. Kufuor Cup set for grand unveiling

In a highly anticipated event, the unveiling of the prestigious J.A. Kufuor Cup, featuring premier league powerhouses Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

This commemorative match, organized under the auspices of the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, seeks to pay homage to the enduring legacy of the former President, marking the zenith of his 85th birthday celebrations.

The ceremonious proceedings are slated to commence at the residence of the esteemed statesman in Peduase, preceding the main spectacle set to unfold in Kumasi.

Enthusiastically rallying behind this initiative, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), alongside other affiliated bodies, have pledged unwavering support to ensure the resounding success of this year's tournament.

Scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, the eagerly awaited match is slated to take place at the revered Baba Yara Sports Stadium, promising a riveting display of footballing prowess and camaraderie.