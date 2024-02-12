How Didier Drogba danced after Nigeria's defeat (VIDEO)

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 18:06

Former Ivorian skipper, Didier Drogba, could not hide his dancing skills after the Ivorian side beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday night at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The tournament marked the 34th edition of the continent’s competition.

The Super Eagles who were gunning for a fourth AFCON title could not see that dream materialised.

Both teams advanced from Group A, with Equatorial Guinea topping the table with a joint seven points and three goals difference. However, the Elephants made it out as the fourth third-place team.

After the referee sounded his whistle to bring the entire game to an end, Didier Drogba who was dressed in a replica jersey of the Ivorian side, was seen dancing beautifully with other excited fans of the team.