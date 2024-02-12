Next article: Kingston: I’ve been taken out of contest

Ex-Kotoko coach to lead Hearts

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 14:50

Accra Hearts of Oak will go into the second round of the Ghana Premier League with Coach Aboubakar Ouattara as their new head coach, as the Ivorian gaffer makes a return to Ghanaian football after almost two decades.

The coach becomes the third man to lead the technical department of Hearts after Dutchman, Martinus Koopman, and caretaker coach Abdul Bashiru, who handled the team at different times during the first round of the season.

Coach Ouattara, known for his tactical acumen and extensive experience in African football, including previously handling Asante Kotoko, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Phobians. The club management expressed confidence in Ouattara's ability to lead the team to greater success and strengthen their position in domestic competitions.

The 53-year-old coach is expected to begin training sessions with the team immediately following their friendly match against Techiman Eleven Wonders. With a wealth of experience garnered from coaching and technical director roles across the continent, Ouattara brings a seasoned perspective to the Hearts setup.

This appointment marks the sixth coaching change for the Phobians over the last two years, reflecting the club's commitment to finding the right leadership to guide the team to excellence. Previous coaches include Samuel Boadu, Slavko Matic, David Ocloo, Koopman and Bashiru.

Following his impressive track record of success across various African countries, Hearts aim to leverage his wealth of experience, including insights into Ghana football, because he previously handled Asante Kotoko between 1995 and 1999.

Coach Ouattara's illustrious career includes serving as the technical advisor for Moroccan giants WAC, where he played a pivotal role in securing two CAF Champions League titles for the club. His tactical prowess and strategic insights contributed significantly to WAC's triumphs on the continental stage.

Following his successful tenure with WAC, Coach Ouattara was appointed as the technical director at TP Mazembe, another African powerhouse. During his time with TP Mazembe, he played a crucial role in guiding the team to victory in the CAF Champions League, along with numerous domestic titles, showcasing his ability to deliver consistent success at the highest level of African football.

Hearts are confident that Coach Ouattara's extensive experience and proven track record will have a transformative impact on the team's performance.

His appointment reflects the club's commitment to excellence and its determination to reclaim its status as one of the top clubs in African football.

Last Friday, Hearts announced the appointment of Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club's new Managing Director, bringing a wealth of diverse experience and expertise to the club

With a distinguished academic background, Mr Anku-Adiamah holds a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the prestigious University of Manchester, alongside other degrees.

Anku-Adiamah's professional journey includes notable stints at renowned institutions such as the Finance Department of Manchester United and Accenture, where he served as the technology consultant manager. His extensive experience in finance, technology and management positions him as a valuable asset to Hearts as they embark on a journey of transformation and growth.