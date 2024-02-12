Kingston: I’ve been taken out of contest

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 14:38

Former Ghanaian football star Laryea Kingston has moved swiftly to clarify statements attributed to him regarding the captaincy dispute involving Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan.

Kingston expressed disappointment over the misrepresentation of his comments, emphasising that his remarks were taken out of context and did not imply any wrongdoing on Ayew's part.

In a recent interview with Graphic Sports, Kingston, 43, explained that his words were meant to highlight the challenges faced by past players who felt mistreated during their time with the national team.

He clarified that his personal experiences, particularly concerning his exclusion from World Cup participation, were not directly linked to the captaincy issue between Ayew and Gyan.

"I was describing the trauma I went through during the days, I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me," Kingston stated.

He reiterated that his comments were not aimed at accusing Ayew of forcefully taking the captaincy from Gyan but rather addressing broader issues faced by former players.

Since the initial publication of the story, several media outlets have misinterpreted Kingston's remarks, suggesting that he accused Ayew of seizing the captaincy armband from Gyan with force.

Kingston clarified that this interpretation was inaccurate and reiterated that he made a general statement about past players' experiences without specifically referencing the captaincy dispute.

"I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me," Kingston emphasised and urged media outlets to accurately represent his comments and avoid sensationalising the issue.