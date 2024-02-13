Next article: Borteyman Sports Complex inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo ahead of African Games

Kenyan athletics hero Kelvin Kiptum to be buried on February 24

BBC Sports News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 17:02

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum will be buried on February 24, a member of the burial committee has told the BBC.

The 24-year-old runner will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chepkorio in north-west Kenya.

Kiptum was killed along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana in a road accident on Sunday night.

Kenya’s sport ministry is expected to take charge of the burial in consultation with the family.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba said Kiptum was a national hero who "will be honoured in death as he was in life".

Kenya's parliament held a minute's silence in honour of Kiptum on Tuesday.

Police told the BBC that the investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing.

Kiptum shot to fame after breaking the marathon world record in Chicago last year.

He has been eulogised as an athlete with exceptional talent who was destined for greatness.

In a marathon career that only lasted 10 months, Kiptum had also won elite races in Valencia and London.

A burial date for his coach, who was a Rwandan national, is yet to be set.