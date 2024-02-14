Next article: Kenyan athletics hero Kelvin Kiptum to be buried on February 24

Former President Kufuor launches JA Kufuor Cup trophy ahead of Premier League showdown

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 07:47

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor ceremonially inaugurated and revealed the trophy for the J.A. Kufuor Cup in a brief event held last Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Peduase.

This year's edition of the J.A. Kufuor Cup, featuring premier league powerhouses Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, is scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Organized by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, the match serves as a tribute to the legacy of the former President and marks the culmination of his 85th birthday celebrations.

Among those present at the trophy unveiling were former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, coach Kwesi Appiah and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

During the launch, Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman, expressed his club's determination to defeat Kotoko and claim the trophy.

Representing Kotoko, Coach Kwesi Appiah countered, affirming that the Porcupine Warriors would strive vigorously to honour the former president, who once served as their board chair.

Stephen Appiah, an ambassador of the JA Kufuor Cup, pledged to purchase 1000 tickets for the match while the GFA President also committed to buy 5,000 tickets for fans.

Mr, Okraku further encouraged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to witness the match, while also urging both teams to give their utmost effort.

To formally kick off the tournament, former President JA Kufuor extended his best wishes to the two clubs, assuring them of his support come Sunday, February 18, 2024.