Kingston: Black Starlets won’t be complacent

Apr - 22 - 2024

Black Starlets head coach, Laryea Kingston, is adopting a forward-looking stance on the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-17 tournament, viewing each participating team as a formidable contender.

Despite the advantage of playing at home, Kingston remains cautious, wary of the potential pitfalls of complacency. Drawn into Group A alongside tough rivals Cote d’Ivoire and Benin, Kingston underscores the importance of not underestimating any opponent at the May 15 – 28 tournament.

"Every team competing in the tournament is a potential winner," declared Kingston, underlining the level of respect his team holds for their opponents. "We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," Kingson told ghanafa.org.

The sub-regional tournament serves as a significant test for Kingston, who was recently appointed head coach with the task of rebuilding the Starlets into a formidable force on the international stage.

The coach’s sentiments reflect a mindset of cautious optimism within the Black Starlets camp. Despite acknowledging the strength of their opponents, he stressed the readiness of both the technical staff and the players to face the challenges ahead.

"The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," Kingston affirmed, signalling the team's commitment to approaching each game with determination and focus.

With the tournament scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Accra, the Black Starlets are poised to showcase their talent and determination on the pitch. Kingston's words convey a sense of preparedness and determination, indicating that his team is primed for the challenges that lie ahead.