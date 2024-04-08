Hearts take bold steps towards dominance: New leadership, massive investment

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:17

Accra Hearts of Oak's relentless pursuit of dominance and sustainability in the long term has been significantly bolstered by massive initiatives by its new leadership and financiers.

With a revamped board, plans to offer shares and ambitious infrastructure projects, including a stadium within a hotel facility at Pobiman, the Phobians are poised for a promising future.

With a newly constituted board of directors at the helm, Hearts are poised for ambitious endeavours. Plans are underway to construct an 80-room hotel and a 6,000-capacity mini stadium at Pobiman, reflecting the club's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure.

Major investment

Hearts' Executive Board Chairman and biggest financier, Togbe Afede XIV, made ground-breaking announcements at the club's Annual General Meeting in Accra last Thursday, where he disclosed that more than GH¢22 million had been invested in the club at the end of 2023, including the first phase of the club’s training and development complex at Pobiman, which was 80 per cent complete with the second phase set to commence later this year.

The crown jewel of this endeavour is the near-completion of the first phase of the club's state-of-the-art training and development complex located at Pobiman. This multifaceted facility boasts executive accommodations, modern dormitories, administrative and classroom blocks, and a myriad of top-notch sports amenities, including football pitches, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball facilities—a testament to the club's unwavering commitment to fostering excellence at every level.

Togbe XIV indicated that GH¢9m had been injected into the reconstruction of the club's massive office complex in Accra, which was demolished in 2022 to make way for a new modern edifice.

“The first phase is about 80 per cent complete. Among others, this first phase of the Hearts Africa Sports Academy comprises the following: executive apartments, dormitories; administrative, classroom blocks, kitchen, dining block, gym, laundry and changing/shower blocks; four football pitches, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts,” he said in a report.

New leadership

Central to this transformative journey is the reconstitution of the club's board of directors, heralding a new era of strategic leadership and governance.

The club's reconstituted board includes the club's new Managing Director, Delali Anku Adiamah, Akwasi Agyeman; Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Ivy Heward-Mills, Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa, Samuel Wilfred, Yaw Inkoom, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Vicent Sowah Odotei.

In tandem with these developments, the 2002 African champions aim to leverage their strategic partnerships with the German club, TSG Hoffenheim, and FC Cincinnati of the USA through the 'Common Value Club Alliance', forging collaborative pathways in player development, scouting and tactical innovation.