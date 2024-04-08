Kobbie Mainoo scores his third goal this season.

James Orraca-Tetteh Sports News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:19

Mainoo scored a stunning curler against Liverpool in their ended match 2-2 draw last night at Old Trafford.

The goal Kobbie Mainoo scored was his first goal in his team's home stadium, the Red Devils were all squared in the second half until Kobbie received the ball from Casemiro's long pass, then gave it out to Alejandro Garnacho who later passed it to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. With Wan-Bissaka making his way to the penalty area, he served the ball to Mainoo, who later spun at the left side of the penalty area and delivered a jaw-dropping curler to the right corner of the goal.

This is the third goal the midfield sensation has scored this season, after scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers which won him the goal of the month award for February and his first against Newport after Diogo Dalot who set the ball up for the bottom corner goal by Kobbie. Kobbie Boateng Mainoo has had a good run this year, signing an official contract for Manchester United, playing 16 matches, getting the England international team call-up and playing two games for them while winning the Man of the Match in the international game against Belgium.

The Ghanaian-English international however getting the interests of Ghanaians seems to be happy representing the English Senior National Team and Manchester United, he has great talent and potential to be a world-class player, as admired by many of his teammates especially Jude Bellingham who had publicly expressed praise at the 18-year-old's amazing performance in the England Senior National Team earlier in March.