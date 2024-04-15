Ghana's final push for Olympic slots: Seven boxers head to Bangkok tourney

Apr - 15 - 2024

Ghana's boxing hopefuls, including one lone female contender, are gearing up for their last shot at securing spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics at the upcoming world qualifying event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following unsuccessful attempts in Senegal and Italy, the Ghanaian contingent sees the upcoming world qualifiers in Bangkok as their final shot to clinch coveted slots for the global event.

Taking place from May 25 to June 2 at the Indoor Stadium, this crucial event offers 51 qualifying slots, with 23 reserved for women and 28 for men.

US-based Ornella Sethoud is the only female boxer on the team, which is expected to depart for Bangkok next month.

The Ghana squad includes Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, who will fight in the 51kg; 2020 Olympics bronze medallist Samuel Takyi (63.5kg), and Jonathan Tetteh (light-heavyweight category).

The rest are UK-based boxer Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, who failed to compete in the first world qualification tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy; African Games gold medallist Amadu Mohammed (featherweight), as well as the winner of a bout between Henry Malm and UK-based Haruna Rex Coffie.

The Graphic Sports understands that Malm and Coffie will face off on May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena to decide the seventh boxer for the tournament.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, popular fighter Abubakar Kamoko stands ready to step in as a reserve for Jonathan Tetteh.

"Abu Kamoko is on our provisional list; he has been registered but he is on the reserve. Should anything happen to Jonathan Tetteh prior to the trip, he will replace him," the Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Dauda Fuseini, told Graphic Sports.