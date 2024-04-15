Nyantekyi presents title to Asantehene

Kwame Larweh Sports News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 17:34

Newly-crowned National Featherweight champion, Stanley Nyantekyi, has presented his title to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi.

Advertisement

The young boxer, who hails from Tafo Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi, defeated Emmanuel Quartey via a fourth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) victory in their title bout at the SG Mall in Kumasi on April 2.

During the sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace, Nyantekyi presented the national title to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his blessings and guidance. The 19-year-old, known in boxing circles as 'Ashanti Warrior', promised the Asantehene that he would work hard to successfully defend the title many times and win other titles in his honour and for Asanteman.

He told the Daily Graphic that he would forever remain grateful to the Asantehene for his wise counsel and support, which had motivated him to excel in the sport and break barriers as an inspiration for young talents beyond Accra, particularly those hailing from his native Ashanti Region.

“When I won the Lions Boxing Organisation (LBO) Continental title, which was my first title, I presented it to Otumfuo. After winning the national title on his land it was appropriate to present it to my king and receive his blessings again for the journey ahead," he told the Daily Graphic via telephone yesterday.

“Otumfuo counselled me to stay away from women, be respectful, disciplined and listen to the instructions of my coaches in order to succeed in boxing," he said.

His win against Quartey bolstered the national champion's record to nine wins and one loss in 10 fights.

Nyantakyi, who lost his first professional fight before winning all the subsequent bouts, maintained that his main target was to win an international title for the country.

"As an Ashanti, I am very proud that we Ashantis are getting more exposure and embracing the sport as we saw when I fought in Kumasi recently. There is so much potential in the region, and I am determined to succeed to serve as a symbol of hope for talents from regions beyond Accra," he said.