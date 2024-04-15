Botsio hits top form in the USA

Daily Graphic Sports News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 17:26

Ghanaian sprinter Isaac Botsio ran a +2.2 wind-aided 9.90 seconds in the men's 100-metre race at the Jo Meaker Classic and Multi in New Orleans last week.

Advertisement

He currently holds the fastest time in the men’s 100 metres across the American collegiate athletic divisions.

His feat also earned him the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week for the second time in his career. The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) put Botsio's mark at a wind-aided 9.93 seconds officially.

According to World Athletics timing, Botsio of West Texas A&M University ranks No. 1 in the world as the fastest men’s 100m all conditions considered. Botsio’s time is also tied for the second fastest in West Texas A&M Top-10 history with compatriot Benjamin Azamati holding the fastest with 9.86 seconds and the tied second fastest with Botsio with 9.90 seconds.

Despite posting a slew of impressive marks last year, this is the first time in his career that Botsio has dipped below the 10-second barrier. He will need to repeat the feat in a wind-legal setting if he wants the divisional record, however, as that title resides with former WTAMU standout, Azamati.

Botsio, who hails from Takoradi, Ghana, has been part of the West Texas A&M track and field programme for the last two seasons. Last season, he finished first place in the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field National Championship for the 60-metre race with a time of 6.62 seconds.

Botsio has been selected as a USTFCCCA All-American in 2022 and 2023.