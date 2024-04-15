Sunday’s confed Cup clash: Dreams FC plot Zamalek ambush

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 17:17

Head Coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, is strategising intensively as his team prepare to face Egyptian powerhouse, Zamalek, in the first leg of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

The coach said he was devising intricate strategies to outmanoeuvre Zamalek, winners of the Confederation Cup in 2019, when they meet at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, hoping to secure a vital away victory ahead of the reverse fixture in Kumasi the following week.

Determined to make a mark in Dreams FC's maiden continental campaign, Zito exudes confidence and stresses the significance of keeping a clean sheet in Cairo to gain a crucial advantage for the return leg in Kumasi.

“We will make sure we don’t concede any goals at Zamalek. We will make sure to come back with either a win or a draw. Zamalek is a professional team with good players but we will make it difficult for them to score,” he said.

“I pray we don’t suffer any injuries this week so that we will have a full house to face them. The set-up is already there and the consistency of the team is already there so I am praying against any injuries as we go into the semi-final,” he added.

Reflecting on their contrasting performances in domestic and continental competitions, Zito attributed their struggles in the Ghana Premier League to poor officiating and the taxing schedule of balancing domestic and CAF commitments. However, he expressed optimism about their prospects in Africa, citing favourable conditions and consistent performances.

“There is tiredness and pressure in playing league matches, as well as the Confederation Cup. Travelling is very difficult and we have to travel on Sundays for a match and Wednesdays for midweek games, as well as travelling to play in Africa. It puts a lot of pressure on the boys,” he said.

“Officiating is very bad in the league and it is one of the reasons we are not doing well in the league but in Africa pitches are good and officiating is equally good and that is why we are doing well there,” he explained.

Dreams FC have been formidable at home and away throughout their continental campaign, clinching crucial victories against top opponents Rivers United (2-1), Academica do Lobito (4-0) and Club Africain (1-0) at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams FC's journey to the semi-finals has been marked by resilience and standout performances, with star players, John Antwi and Abdul Aziz Issah, leading the charge. Their impressive victories, both home and away, underscore their potential to secure another notable win against Zamalek.

Coach Zito is anticipated to deploy a formidable line-up with star players Antwi and Issah alongside Solomon Boateng, Abdul Jalilu, Derrick Atta Agyei and Richard Mensah to secure another resounding victory away and advance to the finals.

Dreams FC qualified for the semi-final after their 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien. Forward John Antwi scored twice in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako, before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On the other hand, Zamalek secured passage to the semi-finals of the competition after recording a 3-2 aggregate over Modern Future FC in the quarter-finals. Reigning CAF Confederation Cup champions, USM Alger of Algeria, will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the other semi-final match.