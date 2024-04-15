Kotoko ship sinking - Lose seven in nine matches

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's downward spiral continued with a 2-0 defeat against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The loss marks their seventh in nine matches in the Ghana Premier League, sending the once-mighty club into chaos and raising serious doubts about the future of Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has presided over one of the darkest periods in the club's history.

Sylvester Simba's strike in the 25th minute and Derrick Atta Agyie's sublime finish in the 64th minute sealed Kotoko's fate, further intensifying the pressure on Ogum. The team's dismal performance, which includes losses to teams like Kpando Heart of Lions (1-0), Karela United (1-0), Accra Lions (3-2), Aduana Stars (2-1), Nations FC (1-0), Nsoatreman (2-1) and now Dreams FC (2-0), has left fans reeling and questioning the leadership at the club.

Despite calls from a majority of fans for Ogum's dismissal weeks ago, Kotoko's Interim Management Committee has stood by him, setting a three-game ultimatum to turn the club's fortunes around. However, with just one win in their last nine games, Kotoko find themselves languishing in 11th place on the table, a far cry from their former glory.

Next Sunday, Kotoko will host league leaders FC Samartex in Kumasi and then travel to Tarkwa for a touch clash against title holders Medeama SC, two matches whose outcomes will define the club's campaign this season.

As Kotoko's ship continues to sink, the future looks uncertain for both the Porcupine Warriors and its beleaguered coach, with each passing defeat amplifying the calls by the club's faithful for change and a return to the glory days.

In contrast, rivals Accra Hearts of Oak have bounced back from their own troubles, securing a 3-1 victory over Karela United last Saturday in Accra after three consecutive defeats. Hamza Issah's brace and Salim Adams' goal lifted the Phobians, signaling a return to form in the Ghanaian top-flight.