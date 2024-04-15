Next article: Ghana's final push for Olympic slots: Seven boxers head to Bangkok tourney

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu eyeing a place at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 19:51

Ghanaian athlete, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is eyeing a place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after posting some impressive times in the American collegiate outdoor season, which earned him the National Male Athlete of the Week accolade by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Saminu ran a competition record 9.95 seconds (Division I NCAA-leading time) in the men's 100m dash on April 5 at the South Florida Invitational in Tampa. Just over 45 minutes later, he set another meet record of 20.34 seconds to win the 200m title.

The Olympic qualifying standard in the men's 100m dash is a 10.00 seconds time. For the men's 200m, it is a 20.16 seconds under legal wind.

His times at the South Florida Invitational were wind-aided (+3.6 m/s in 100m dash and +3.3 m/s in 200m), both of which do not qualify for the Olympic standards.

Name: Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

Date of birth: October 6, 2001 (Age 22)

Place of birth: Nanumba, Ghana

RECORDS

60 metres: 6.57 seconds

100 metres: 6.57 seconds (legal wind)

100m: 9.95 seconds (wind assisted)

200 metres: 20.50 seconds (legal)

200m: 20.34 seconds (wind assisted)