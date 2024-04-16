Solomon Sarfo Taylor: Why the former Kotoko striker has been banned by the GFA for three years

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 09:31

Former Asante Kotoko star Solomon Sarfo Taylor's football career faces a major setback following a three-year ban imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In a statement released on X, the GFA announced the ban, effectively prohibiting Taylor, 25, from participating in any GFA-organized matches or competitions for the next three years.

The harsh penalty stems from Taylor's involvement in falsifying registration documents, leading to the revocation of his player license by the Disciplinary Committee.

Taylor's football journey saw him join Asante Kotoko as a free agent after departing Danish club Vendsyssel FF, where he spent one year following his transfer from Karela United.

Reports indicate that Taylor had been seeking a transfer away from Kotoko before his contract expired in August 2023. However, his efforts to move led to a dispute brought before the player status committee, resulting in allegations of fraud and ultimately the lengthy ban.

The ban, coming at the age of 25, represents a significant setback for Taylor's career, raising doubts about his future in professional football.

While he maintains the right to appeal, the severity of the ban raises questions about the possibility of Taylor returning to the pitch anytime soon, casting uncertainty over his professional trajectory.