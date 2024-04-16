Next article: Solomon Sarfo Taylor: Why the former Kotoko striker has been banned by the GFA for three years

Ghana exits Futsal AFCON after conceding 24 goals in three games

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 10:32

Ghana's hopes in the ongoing 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have been dashed after a disappointing 11-3 defeat to Angola on Monday night, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

Advertisement

This defeat marked the end of Ghana's campaign, during which they conceded 24 goals and scored eight across three group stage matches. The team's journey began with a 5-2 loss against Zambia, followed by an 8-3 defeat against the host nation, Morocco.

In a crucial match against Angola on Monday, Ghana needed a victory to keep their chances of advancing from the group stage alive. However, they were unable to turn the tide, suffering an 11-3 loss.

Angola, who entered the game with three points after defeating Zambia in a previous Group A match, dominated proceedings against Ghana throughout both halves, sealing their victory and ending Ghana's participation in the tournament.

Angola's triumph propelled them to six points in the group stage, trailing behind group winners Morocco, who also secured a victory against Zambia. On the other hand, Ghana concluded their campaign in Morocco without earning a single point, experiencing defeats against Zambia, Morocco, and Angola.

As the tournament progresses, Morocco, the group leaders, will face the runners-up of Group B in the semifinals on Friday, April 19. Meanwhile, Angola's next challenge will be against the winner of Group B on the same day at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall.