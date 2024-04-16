Ghanaian Golfer Danny List targets PGA Tour win and Olympic glory

Ghanaian professional golfer Danny List is aiming high in 2024, setting his sights on a victory on the prestigious United Stated Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour and representing his nation at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic during a coaching clinic organized by his Danny List Foundation, List, 25, said his primary goal for the year was to secure a win on the US PGA Tour.

"This year I am hoping to get a win on Tour, that is the main target," he said. "I am healthy again, so as long as I am healthy, I am blessed. A win would be the icing on the cake."

List, who has overcome injury setbacks in the past year, also expressed his desire to compete for Ghana at the Olympic Games. "I will represent Ghana in the near future, hopefully in the Olympics," he added.

Coaching the next generation

The interview took place on the sidelines of a golf clinic organized by the Danny List Foundation last Sunday in Accra. Around 100 young golfers from basic schools in Accra participated in the event, held at the Achimota Golf Club Driving Range.

List, alongside other local professional golfers and trainers, guided the youngsters through the fundamentals of the sport, with a particular focus on preparing them for future tournaments.

"Seeing the children having a good time was the most important thing," List said, acknowledging the clinic's emphasis on enjoyment. "But I was hopeful that they would pick up some skills that would improve their game."

Building a golfing future for Ghana

Beyond his own competitive aspirations, List highlighted his long-term vision for Ghanaian golf. "One of my main dreams is to see more Ghanaians competing on the US PGA circuit," he revealed.

This vision is a driving force behind his commitment to organizing annual coaching clinics for young golfers. Additionally, List provided an update on his plans to construct Ghana's first golf academy. He confirmed that land has been secured and designs are being finalized, paving the way for a future sod-cutting ceremony.