Ghanaian junior golfers head to All-Africa Championship after successful Zimbabwe outing

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 18:21

A team of five junior golfers is set to represent Ghana at this year's All-Africa Junior Team Championship at Benoni Country Club in Johannesburg from April 21 to 27.

Advertisement

Two junior golfers, Wendy Gyan from Mpraeso SHS and Rabbi Kofi Abuga from Bolinas Academy Junior High School, departed Ghana to join a trio of golfers who recently represented the country in the Zimbabwe Junior Open between April 12-14.

Of the three golfers who participated in Zimbabwe, Kingsley Afful achieved the highest finish, securing 29th place, while Jacob Adongo and Michael Nyarko came in 37th and 39th, respectively.

Under the guidance of renowned golfer Vincent Torga, the Ghanaian team aims for an improved performance at the upcoming All-Africa Junior Team Championship.

Rodney Oddoye of the GGA leads the delegation. The team's trip was made possible by generous donations from the golfing fraternity, Enterprise Insurance, Millennium Insurance, IDC Energy Limited, SAP Investment and iGimel Sportswear.