Ghana Professional Boxing League: Armed Forces, CQBF to vie for title

Sports Desk Report Sports News Jan - 08 - 2024 , 22:34

The Charles Quartey Boxing Federation (CQBF) and the Ghana Armed Forces will battle for the top prize of the Ghana Professional Boxing League when it climaxes on Fight Night 20 at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, January 13.

In a close competition, the two sides are separated by a single point, with new entrants, Ghana Armed Forces, on top of the league standings with 47 points, representing 15 wins, two draws and two losses from 19 fights.

Second-placed CQBF have won 15 fights with one loss and three defeats and need a victory on Saturday to end the competition on top. However, the army team will aim to avoid defeat to win the league and prevent their opponents from claiming back-to-back title victories.

In a joint statement, the Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Boxing Promotions said the rescheduling of Fight Night 20 from December 26 to January 13 was to provide the two teams with ample time to prepare adequately for an anticipated gruelling battle for the league title.

This season's league saw the inclusion of the security services, with both the Armed Forces and Prisons Service putting up an impressive showing. Prisons currently occupy the third position on the log with 42 points (14 wins and five losses from 19 fights).

In their Fight Night 19 clash, Shadrach Saah of the Armed Forces put up a masterful display, including an opening round knockdown, to earn a unanimous points victory against Isaac Odartey Lamptey of the Prisons Service in a bantamweight contest. The judges scored the fight 58-55, 60-53, and 59-54 in favour of Saah and set the Armed Forces on course for a title decider on Saturday.

An anticipated title win by CQBF was put on hold after their boxer, Eric Asante, lost to Derrick Quaye of Bridge Gym in a super welterweight clash