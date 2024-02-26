Ghana Premier League: Hearts silence RTU in Accra

Kwame Larweh Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 17:58

Accra Hearts of Oak's new coach, Aboubakar Outtara, got off to a winning start as he led his side to defeat Real Tamale United 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

It was an important redemption for the Phobians who avenged a 0-1 loss which they suffered in the first round of the league in Tamale. The win has moved them up to the 10th spot on the league log on 24 points.

Staged in an almost empty stadium, a brace from attacker, Hamza Issah, in the first half, and a 70th minute volley from substitute, Enock Asubonteng, sealed the fate of the visitors who had dominated the Phobians in recent encounters.

Prior to the third goal, RTU had threatened to turn the tide and looked menacing in the early part of the first half but lacked the cutting edge in attack to trouble the home side.

Midfield battle

Right from the opening minute, both clubs battled to control the midfield but it was the Phobians who asserted their dominance and looked more threatening in attack. In the seventh minute, Hearts striker, Kassim Cisse, was impeded in the goal area of RTU, but the resultant free-kick by Salifu Ibrahim went wide.

Five minutes later, attacking midfielder, Linda Ntange, fluffed on his line when he was put in scoring range with RTU’s goalkeeper, Abdul Rauf Mohammed, at his mercy.

A minute after that miss, Cisse’s header, which found the back of the net, was ruled offside much to the displeasure of the Hearts faithful. However, it was a sign of positive things to come as the Phobians got their deserved lead in the 18th minute. Cisse connected with Hamza who controlled the ball on his chest before unleashing a sublime shot to the bottom of the net.

The visitors nearly drew parity when Hearts goalkeeper, Richard Attah, fumbled with an aerial shot but striker, Awudu Mohammed, failed to punish the Phobians for that lapse in defence as he fluffed the rebound.

Hearts increased the tally to 2-0 in the 39th after Ibrahim’s long pass met the head of an advancing Hamza Issah who slotted the shot into the far end of the net for his brace.

After the half-time break, Coach Ouattara introduced Asubonteng and Isaac Frimpong, while the visitors brought in former Hearts attacker, Michelle Sarpong, and Husein Bilal Junior.

The changes by both teams became pronounced as the visitors nearly fetched a goal back in the 57th when attacker, Abdul Aziz, was released in the Hearts goal area but lacked the control and finesse to put the ball at the back of the net.

Hearts made it 3-0 in the 70th minute during a transition from their half when defender, Daniel Nkrumah Korsah, released Asubonteng who unleashed a volley into the net for the third goal to complete an emphatic victory.