Ghana Premier League: Antwi gives Great Olympics late win against Bofoakwa

Biiya Mukusah Ali Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 17:51

A brilliant freekick taken by Emmanuel Antwi deep in added-on time of the second half proved decisive as visiting Great Olympics stunned Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park yesterday.

Languishing at the bottom half of the league table, Bofoakwa needed the three points at stake to lift themselves up the ladder but in the end failed to even earn a point from the match.

The homesters will rue the missed chances that came their way in the first half to the disappointment of the fans.

Great Olympics seemed to have rehearsed a strategy to soak up the pressure in the first half to thwart efforts by the homesters to take an early lead.

And they succeeded in doing exactly that by making sure that none of the efforts by Bofoakwa yielded any results.

When referee, Alfaa Ba Adey, whistled for the commencement of the match, it was Bofoakwa who took the match to the visitors.

The entire first half belonged to Bofoakwa as they continued to dictate the pace during the entire period of the half.

The second half was a ding-dong affair as the ball moved from one end of the pitch to the other.

But when the match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, Antwi produced some magic when he slotted the added-on time free kick to beat Bofoakwa's goalie, Emmanuel Kobi, to send chills among the teeming supporters of the homesters.