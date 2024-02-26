Next article: Omari Forson: New kid on the block

CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC pip Club Africain in Kumasi

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 17:11

Dreams FC defeated visiting Club Africain of Tunisia 1-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup group clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, yesterday to jump to the top spot on the Group C log.

Godfed Kingsley Atuahene emerged the hero of the day as his precise strike in the 49th minute from the edge of the 18-yard box beat goalkeeper Hassen Mouez to seal the fate of the Tunisian side.

It was a match that was dominated by Dreams FC although Club Africain managed a few promising attacks that failed to materialise into goals.

The first half saw both teams fiercely fighting for midfield control, with sporadic attempts at goal that lacked the necessary precision.

Club Africain came close to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute, with Srarfi Bassem's half volley which was saved by goalkeeper Gidios Aseako, ensuring the score remained barren at half time.

After the break, Dreams FC intensified their offensive efforts, relentlessly pressuring the Tunisian defence in search for the opener. Their persistence paid off early in the second half, with Abdul Aziz Issah initiating the build-up that led to Atuahene's decisive goal.

After the goal, Club Africain rallied to equalise but faced a resilient Dreams FC defence, led by the captain, Abdul Jalilu, and Ofori Mccarthy, who thwarted their advances.

However, the mounting pressure from the Tunisian side forced Dreams FC into committing some defensive errors, resulting in several unnecessary yellow cards.