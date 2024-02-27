African Games LOC clarifies spending amidst MP's claims

Feb - 27 - 2024

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games - Accra 2023 has responded to assertions made by Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the planned expenditure for the upcoming multi-sport event.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games addressed what it called a misrepresentation of facts by Mr. Ablakwa.

The LOC clarified that the operational budget for hosting the African Games extends beyond the 18 days of the event.

Contrary to Ablakwa's claims, the LOC said the sum of $48 million is not slated to be spent solely within the duration of the games but rather covers recurrent expenditures associated with hosting such a large-scale event.

According to the statement, the $48 million budget includes costs related to medical services, anti-doping measures, transportation, accommodation, catering, branding, games management systems, preparation of Team Ghana, broadcasting, and equipment for the various sporting disciplines involved.

The release stressed the significance of hosting the African Games, highlighting it as a rare opportunity for Ghana to showcase its capabilities on the continental stage.

The LOC further assured transparency in its dealings with the public and pledged to provide a breakdown of expenditure after the conclusion of the games.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, is scheduled to address Parliament on Ghana's readiness for the African Games, while also hosting a meet-the-press session on March 4, 2024, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the event.

The statement signed by the LOC Chair, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to organizing one of the best African Games ever held on the continent, underscoring its dedication to transparency and accountability in the process.

Read the entire press release below;

PRESS RELEASE

27TH FEBRUARY, 2024

HON. OKUDZETO ABLAKWA'S ANALYSIS OF THE LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE'S (LOC) SPENDING IS ERRONEOUS

Hosting pan-continental competitions such as the iconic African Games comes with significant investment but also, with enduring country-impacting benefits. It is within this context that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games notes the release issued by the Honorable Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and clarifies as follows:

Firstly, what the Honorable MP put out is a misrepresentation of the facts. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) was inaugurated by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, almost four years ago, and the operational budget of the LOC cannot be limited to the 18-day period of the Games. The impression created by Hon. Ablakwa that the sum of USD$48m will be spent within the period spanning 8th-23rd March is an erroneous and disingenuous ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the excellent work done by the Government of Ghana and the LOC to organise and host the 13th African Games. This is the first time Ghana is getting the opportunity to host the most significant sporting tournament in Africa since it was first established in 1965.

Secondly, the $48m quoted in the letter leaked by Hon. Ablakwa as the operational budget for the hosting and organisation of the Games goes into recurrent expenditure, and the LOC will be in a better position to give a breakdown when the Games are over

It must be noted however, that hosting 54 African countries comes with huge cost implications in the areas of Medical and Anti-doping. Transport, Accommodation, Catering. Branding. Games Management System. Team Ghana preparation, Broadcasting and Equipment for 29 sporting disciplines among others.

The Local Organising Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will continue to remain transparent in our dealings with the public as we strive to host one of the best organised Games on the continent. In this regard, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will continue to engage the general public and also, address Parliament in due course on Ghana's readiness for the African Games. In a related development, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will have a meet-the-press session on the 4th of March, 2024 to update Ghanaians on the African Games.

Thank you KWAKU OFOSU-ASARE Ph.D.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN