Mohammed Kudus: Gary Neville urges Ghana star to be more mature

James Oracca-Tetteh Sports News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 10:52

A former England and Manchester United star has advised Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus to exhibit more maturity and make better decisions in the final third of the pitch.

The advice comes after Kudus, playing for West Ham, provided an assist during Monday night's match against Brentford at the London Stadium, which ended in a 4-2 victory for his team.

Former Valencia coach Gary Neville highlighted Kudus' tendency towards unpredictability, particularly in his shooting decisions from positions where he could have opted to make a pass. While acknowledging Kudus' talent, Neville stressed the importance of the young Ghanaian improving his decision-making skills.

During the Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United captain praised Kudus for his improved performance in the second half of the game, noting that he became more precise and effective as the match progressed.

Neville stated, "Kudus has got something, but he just needs to be a bit more mature in his final choices. Sometimes wingers can be unpredictable, but they need to be unpredictable not just to the opposition but also to their own teammates. In the first half, he took one or two wild shots instead of making a final pass."

He further stressed the impact of Kudus' improved decision-making, citing the assist he provided for Jarrod Bowen's goal as a significant moment in the match.

“And I did say in that first half that the one thing David Moyes could say at half time was for him to be a little bit more precise in what he was doing and that third goal came from him being more direct and putting in that lovely cross for Jarrod Bowen which was a big moment in the game...”

Kudus played 89 minutes for West Ham against Brentford, registering an assist and taking five shots off target. So far in the league, he has scored six goals and provided two assists for West Ham.