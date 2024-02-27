Govt to unveil Presidential Policy on football to revive Black Stars fortunes

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 13:51

In a bid to rejuvenate Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the introduction of a comprehensive Presidential Policy on Football.

In his State of the Nation address today, the President highlighted the significance of football in Ghanaian culture, reminiscing about the team's historic achievements and acknowledging recent disappointments.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for a long-term strategy to address the decline in the team's performance, particularly evident in recent tournaments like the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire. He expressed confidence that with the right approach, Ghana could regain its status as a football powerhouse on the continent and beyond.

He said the proposed policy aims to prioritize grassroots football development, focusing on scouting, grooming, and nurturing talent at the district level. It will involve collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to establish juvenile teams for both boys and girls across the country.

He said: "Mr Speaker, I believe it is time for us to take a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct what has gone wrong. It is time to return to scouting, grooming and developing talent at the district grassroots level under a Presidential Policy on Football that I intend to unveil. The school sports department of the Ministry of Education will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration and synergy with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls".

Utilizing the extensive infrastructure investments made by the government, including over 150 astro turf pitches, the initiative seeks to provide aspiring young footballers with the necessary facilities and support to thrive. President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of merit-based selection, ensuring that talent progression from grassroots to senior levels is purely based on performance.

Drawing parallels to past successful football development initiatives, such as the five-year plan led by the late Ben Koufie during President JA Kufuor's administration, the President said time, dedication, and patience required for sustainable success. He expressed optimism that with proper implementation, the Black Stars would once again bring pride to the nation.