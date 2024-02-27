Prez Akufo-Addo declares Ghana ready to host African Games amid financial challenges

James Oracca-Tetteh Sports News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 16:25

In his State of the Nation Address delivered today in Parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that Ghana is fully prepared to host the 13th edition of the African Games from March 8 to 23, 2023.

Despite facing financial challenges during the preparations, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the country's readiness to welcome athletes from across the continent.

During his speech, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of hosting the African Games for the first time in Ghana's history.

He commended the courage and persistence shown in proceeding with the decision to host the games despite financial constraints.

The president mentioned the completion of preparations, expressing satisfaction with the facilities, particularly the Borteyman Sports Complex, which he recently commissioned.

President Akufo-Addo also noted the quality of sporting facilities, highlighting the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as one of the venues for the events. He underscored the importance of such facilities for the country's sports development, recognizing the need for continuity beyond the games.

He said: "Mr Speaker, it gives me great pleasure to report that all the preparations are ready for Ghana to welcome sports men and women from around the continent to participate in the 13th edition of the African Games. It seems incredible, but this is the first time that Ghana will be hosting these games.



"It has taken a lot of courage to have persisted with the decision to host the games, especially when our financial problems came in the midst of the preparations. But I am glad we went ahead.



"The preparations are all complete, and I was excited and very pleased with what I saw at Borteyman when I went to commission the Games village some two (2) weeks ago. We have high class sporting facilities which should serve us well long after the games are over. Some of the events will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. It is worth noting that this is a facility started under former President J.A. Kufuor, and was abandoned by successor governments".