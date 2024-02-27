Next article: Prez Akufo-Addo declares Ghana ready to host African Games amid financial challenges

Brendan Rodgers in "hot water" for calling BBC reporter "good girl" in an interview

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been urged to apologise for calling a BBC journalist "good girl" during a post-match interview.

In response to a question by sports reporter Jane Lewis, Mr Rodgers refused to answer and dismissed her saying "good girl".

The BBC Scotland Sportsound interview followed Celtic's 3-1 win against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

The Scottish Feminist Network and For Women Scotland groups have urged Mr Rodgers to apologise for his "demeaning" comments.

The Celtic manager, from Carnlough in County Antrim, was asked by Ms Lewis about the Premiership title race.

Mr Rodgers said: "The story has already been written about this group. But we will write our own story."

When asked by Ms Lewis for "a bit more insight" into what he meant, Mr Rodgers replied: "No, no, you know exactly what I mean".

He concluded by saying "done, good girl, well done" before walking away.

Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland and Celtic Football Club all declined to comment on the matter.

BBC News understands that Celtic has contacted Ms Lewis, but there was no ill-feeling or offence taken.

Campaign group For Women Scotland said it was depressing that "casual sexism is still embedded in sport".

A spokesperson said: "Women's achievements are underrated and dismissed, and their professional status undermined. Rodgers owes the reporter an apology."

The Scottish Feminist Network said Jane Lewis was "just doing her job"trying to extract an explanation about a cryptic comment.

A spokesperson said: "That the go-to attitude of a manager of a winning team was condescension is quite illuminating but really very depressing in 2024.

"We thought dinosaurs were extinct."

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, sports journalist Heather Dewar said she did not believe Brendan Rodgers was being sexist.

She added: "I think it was an ill judged comment and I think it was quite patronising. ‘Good girl’ - whether he was having a joke or not, I’ve no idea."