Next article: Brendan Rodgers in "hot water" for calling BBC reporter "good girl" in an interview

VIDEO: Watch Fatawu Issahaku's stunner which knocked Bournemouth out of the FA Cup

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 09:54

In a thrilling FA Cup encounter on Tuesday, Leicester City triumphed over Bournemouth, with 19-year-old Ghanaian Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerging as the hero of the match.

Issahaku's impact was felt when he came off the bench to score a magnificent goal during extra time, clinching a crucial 1-0 win for the Foxes and propelling them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

The young Ghanaian, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, replaced Marc Albrighton in the 64th minute and proved to be a dynamic presence on the wings as Leicester City pressed for a decisive goal.

After creating several opportunities, Issahaku found the breakthrough early in the first half of extra time with a superb finish. Receiving a pass from teammate Kelechi Iheanacho on the right flank, he expertly shifted the ball onto his left foot before unleashing a powerful shot into the net.

Foxes manager Enzo Maresca hailed Issahaku's impact, emphasizing the significance of the goal. "He probably shoots 25 times (from that position) during his time at Leicester and finally he scored that one tonight," Maresca remarked. "I remember many other shots in the stands from him so if we are to wait another 25 shots, it’s a bit long!"

Maresca also highlighted the team's overall performance, noting the importance of creating and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

On loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has seamlessly adapted to life at Leicester City, tallying four goals and nine assists across all competitions, showcasing his immense talent and potential on the field.

Watch Issahaku's goal below;