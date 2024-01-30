Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori offers apology after AFCON exit

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 10:48

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has broken his silence following the early elimination of the Black Stars from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper faced significant criticism, particularly for his perceived role in Mozambique's late equalizer during a 2-2 draw. Replays indicate that the wayward shot he handled, leading to a corner and Mozambique's goal, had deflected off his teammate Inaki Williams.

If you watch the first goal scored by Mozambique, you wouldn't blame the keeper. He was letting the ball go for a kickoff, but the player who shouted at him made him lose focus, causing his hand to touch the ball.



Free Richard Ofori🇬🇭❤✊pic.twitter.com/5Rj2HiCZfJ — ⓘ𝐊𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐘_𝐓𝐉𝐀𝐘 💢💦🦍 (@ObiaaBewu) January 24, 2024

Despite leading Mozambique 2-0 for 90 minutes, Ofori conceded twice, contributing to Ghana's failure to advance beyond the group stage for the second consecutive year.

In an Instagram post, Ofori who has lost his starting role at his club side Orlando Pirates addressed the Ghanaian people, expressing heartfelt apologies for the team's performance at AFCON.

He acknowledged the collective shortcomings, emphasized the team's dedication in previous games, and expressed regret for not achieving the desired result.

Ofori thanked the fans for their unwavering support and assured them of the team's commitment to learning from the experience.

He promised to work harder, address mistakes, and strive for better outcomes in the future, conveying gratitude for the understanding of the fans.

Several other players, including Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Kudus, have also apologized to Ghanaians for the team's poor showing in Cote d'Ivoire.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.