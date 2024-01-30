MTN Ghana CEO urges continued support for the Black Stars amidst struggles

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh has called on Ghanaians not to lose faith in the national football team, the Black Stars, despite their recent struggles.

MTN Ghana invested $2 million in sponsorships for the Black Stars in a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Ghana faced early exits in both the 2022 World Cup and recently at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, prompting scrutiny of MTN Ghana's investment in the team.

During a farewell stakeholder engagement dubbed Time with Selorm, Mr, Adadevoh responded to queries about the continued sponsorship despite the team's struggles.

He emphasized the importance of supporting the team through both good and challenging times. Mr, Adadevoh highlighted the need to rebuild essential structures for the Black Stars' success.

Mr. Adadevoh acknowledged the pride associated with the Black Stars and their significance as a topic of discussion about Ghana internationally. He stressed that supporting the team is crucial to showcasing its potential and meeting the expectations of Ghanaians.

Currently in the process of appointing a new coach after parting ways with Chris Hughton, the Black Stars aim to regroup and strengthen their performance in future competitions.