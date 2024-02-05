Boxing: Buatsi outpoints Azeez in light-heavyweight fight

Briton Joshua Buatsi outpointed friend and rival Dan Azeez in a brilliant all-British light-heavyweight encounter at Wembley's OVO Arena on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Buatsi floored his fellow Londoner twice in the 11th round, although Azeez insisted he slipped on both occasions.

Two judges scored it 116-110 and the other 117-109 to Buatsi in a bout where both men continued swinging into the final seconds.

"He pushed me every round, he's a champion," Buatsi, 30, said.

"I couldn't have done it without Dan, it's a pleasure to share the ring with him. Dan was pounding my head. He made me fight every second. Dan, big up yourself."

The contest was an eliminator for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol's world title, while Buatsi also picks up the British and Commonwealth belts with his 18th professional win.

Azeez, who suffered a first defeat in his 21st bout, was gracious in defeat.

"He was just the better man," said the 34-year-old. "I can't say one particular thing. He came and performed. He's a great athlete inside and outside the ring. I respect him."

Buatsi found early success to the body but was susceptible to the counter. The fight really came alive in the third as both men stood in the centre and traded.

The fifth was even better as they landed thunderous punches, showing both their desire to win and durability.

He was having success up until the midway stage but the more eye-catching punches and higher output was coming from Buatsi.

